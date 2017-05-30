Akron 25 mins ago 1:52 a.m.Police: Wanted suspect captures own arrest on Facebook Live
Bath Police were attempting to locate a suspect wanted for domestic violence and requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. When police arrived to a location where the suspect was, police noticed he was streaming the entire incident on Facebook Live.
