Youth fishing area opens to young anglers

The popular youth fishing area in Portage Lakes of Akron will be open to anglers 15 years old and younger beginning Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 27, and continuing on the weekends through Labor Day, Sept. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources .

