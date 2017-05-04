Young artists recognized by Sharon officials
At the April 25 meeting, Sharon trustees honored Sharon Elementary School students, from left, Deva Pandiarajan, Carter Mull and Bryce Boggs, who had artwork displayed at Sharon Town Hall. Two other students, Koen Wilk and Leah Norman, also had artworks displayed, but were not at the meeting.
