Women accused of robbing victim in hotel, threatening with stun gun

Two women are accused of robbing and threatening a victim with a stun gun in a local hotel, Susquehanna Township police say. Derez Flowers, 24, of East St. Louis, Mo., and Giselle Hilton, 24, of Akron, Ohio, were charged with robbery, conspiracy and unlawful possession of an electronic incapacitation device.

