West Market Street intersection to be redone
The City of Akron plans to reconfigure the intersection of Kenilworth Drive, Elmdale Avenue and West Market Street in a project expected to take place this summer. City officials said the existing intersection is offset and utilizes a splitter island on Elmdale Avenue and two separate traffic signals to direct traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
