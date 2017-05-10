Warriors' Journey Home holds gala

According to event officials, Rick Kellar, president of the Margaret Clark Morgan Foundation, provided the keynote address and spoke about his experiences as a career Army Special Forces officer and to the need for community. Mike Shuman, a member of the Tallmadge Warriors' Journey Home Circle and a Vietnam War veteran, spoke about the healing and reconciliation resulting from his return to Vietnam in 2014.

