Volunteers collect 38,540 pounds of litter during Clean Up Akron Month
Throughout April, 3,221 volunteers removed trash and participated in beautification projects at 112 sites. Volunteers spent more than 12,884 hours cleaning 31 city parks, 24 school campuses and eight community centers.
