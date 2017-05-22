Victim's family upset by work release...

Victim's family upset by work release for Akron man who has served half of year-long jail sentence for shooting death David Hillis during his early release hearing before visiting Judge Richard Reinbold in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday. Judge Reinbold released Hillis to work but he must return to the jail in the evenings for the remainder of his one year sentence in the shooting death of Marcus Glover.

