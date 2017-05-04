Update to Akron Mayor Horrigan's 2017 Town Hall schedule
Mayor Dan Horrigan will continue his 2017 Town Hall Meeting series this month with a Town Hall at Innes CLC, located at 1999 East Ave. in Akron, on Tuesday, May 16. This meeting has been rescheduled from its original date of May 11 due to a change in Horrigan's travel schedule. "Hosting Town Hall meetings across the city is something I truly enjoy and look forward to each year," Horrigan said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|winner
|44
|Brandi Turkovich?
|Thu
|Never again
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Concerned Father
|22
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC