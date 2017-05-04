Update to Akron Mayor Horrigan's 2017 Town Hall schedule

Mayor Dan Horrigan will continue his 2017 Town Hall Meeting series this month with a Town Hall at Innes CLC, located at 1999 East Ave. in Akron, on Tuesday, May 16. This meeting has been rescheduled from its original date of May 11 due to a change in Horrigan's travel schedule. "Hosting Town Hall meetings across the city is something I truly enjoy and look forward to each year," Horrigan said in a news release.

