University of Akron selling off Quaker Square memorabilia
Historic circus, railroad and model train memorabilia that entertained people for decades at Quaker Square will be sold by the University of Akron in a May 20 auction. Items include what was called the "Greatest Little Show on Earth," an elaborate hand-carved circus collection created over decades by Akron rubber worker Robert Harned.
