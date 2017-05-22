University of Akron mascot costumes reported missing
Police are investigating after two University of Akron Zippy mascot costumes were reported missing. A University of Akron Police report says the kangaroo mascot costumes went missing May 12 between midnight and about 4 p.m. The report was taken Thursday.
