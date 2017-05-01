Two women, one pregnant, rob Akron Family Dollar
Akron police are searching for two women, one who took a swing at a Family Dollar employee during a Monday evening robbery. The robbery happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the South Arlington Street store just north of Archwood Avenue in the city's East Akron neighborhood, Akron police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|Bella
|8
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Apr 27
|Yoppo
|19
|Blonde (May '16)
|Apr 26
|Blonde
|2
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC