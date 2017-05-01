Two women, one pregnant, rob Akron Fa...

Two women, one pregnant, rob Akron Family Dollar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland.com

Akron police are searching for two women, one who took a swing at a Family Dollar employee during a Monday evening robbery. The robbery happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the South Arlington Street store just north of Archwood Avenue in the city's East Akron neighborhood, Akron police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) 17 hr Bella 8
What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10) Apr 29 Saint jimmie 24
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... Apr 27 Hondo 1
News Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor... Apr 27 Deductbox 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Apr 27 Yoppo 19
Blonde (May '16) Apr 26 Blonde 2
Akron PD (Aug '16) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 7
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC