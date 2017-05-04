Two charged in three recent robberies at Akron check-cashing businesses
Davonne C. Jacobs, 23, of Akron and Jacob K. Onusic, 23, of Barberton face robbery and abduction charges related to three recent hold-ups at Checks Into Cash locations in the city, police said in a news release. The robberies happened April 22 on Romig Road, April 27 on South Canton Road and Thursday on Buchholzer Boulevard, police said.
