Two charged in three recent robberies at Akron check-cashing businesses

Cleveland.com

Davonne C. Jacobs, 23, of Akron and Jacob K. Onusic, 23, of Barberton face robbery and abduction charges related to three recent hold-ups at Checks Into Cash locations in the city, police said in a news release. The robberies happened April 22 on Romig Road, April 27 on South Canton Road and Thursday on Buchholzer Boulevard, police said.

