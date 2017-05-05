The fury of a woman scorned? Woman faces charges after police say she ...
A 23 year-old Akron woman faces felonious assault and criminal damaging charges after attacking her former boyfriend's girlfriend and the girlfriend's car, police said. Police learned of the incident April 10 when they were called to the emergency room at Akron General Medical Center where a 21-year-old woman was being treated for minor injuries.
