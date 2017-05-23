Temperatures in 70s with rain, possible thunder Wednesday in Akron: Weather forecast
Akronites will want to break out the rain gear Wednesday. You can expect chances all day, but the greatest threat for the most widespread rain and some rumbles of thunder isn't until the afternoon and evening.
