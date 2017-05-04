Summit County judge declines to set $1.2 million bond for Akron fire...
A Summit County judge declined to impose a $1.2 million bond for a former Akron fire union treasurer accused of stealing more than $600,000 from the union over a six-year period. to charges of aggravated theft, tampering with records, theft in office and telecommunications fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|winner
|44
|Brandi Turkovich?
|Thu
|Never again
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Concerned Father
|22
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC