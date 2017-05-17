Summa Health breaks ground on West To...

Summa Health breaks ground on West Tower in Akron

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Summa Health broke ground for its new West Tower during a ceremony Monday with Summit County leaders. The event marks the launch of Phase I of Summa's $270 million facility plan , which will total $350 million over the next six to seven years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pepper spray Come on ! 44 min no longer a citizen 1
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Brandi Turkovich? May 4 Never again 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) May 2 Bella 8
What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10) Apr 29 Saint jimmie 24
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... Apr 27 Hondo 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC