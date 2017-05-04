Sterling Jewelers settles U.S. agency's sex bias claims
Sterling Jewelers Inc has settled claims by a U.S. agency that it discriminated against female employees in pay and promotions, but the deal will not affect a similar case brought on behalf of nearly 70,000 women who worked for the company. The settlement was revealed in a joint filing in federal court in Buffalo, New York on Thursday by Sterling, a unit of Signet Jewelers Ltd, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
