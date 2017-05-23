State fire marshal, Akron mayor to hold press conference on fire that killed family of seven
Officials will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the Akron house fire that killed two adults and five children. Investigators have not yet released the cause of the May 15 fire on Fultz Aveue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
|pepper spray Come on !
|May 17
|no longer a citizen
|1
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC