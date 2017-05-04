St. Hilary students qualify for State Science Fair
In March, 22 St. Hilary School seventh- and eighth-graders participated in the Western Reserve District 5 Science Fair at The University of Akron. The following individuals and pairs have qualified to advance to the State Science Fair May 13: Lucy Chmura, Cline Hearty and Daniel Monea; Clara Hoffert, Celia Baranek and Kate Krismanth; Clara Krohn and Allison Swiatkowski; and Nicole Reese.
