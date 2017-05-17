Seven killed in Akron house fire died...

Seven killed in Akron house fire died of smoke inhalation, medical examiner says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Two adults and five children killed in a Monday house fire in Akron died of smoke inhalation, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said. Autopsies also revealed that none of the seven individuals suffered any non-fire-related trauma, the medical examiner's office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pepper spray Come on ! 8 hr no longer a citizen 1
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Brandi Turkovich? May 4 Never again 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) May 2 Bella 8
What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10) Apr 29 Saint jimmie 24
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... Apr 27 Hondo 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC