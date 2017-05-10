Season ripe for change in farmers' markets
One of the biggest developments is the move of the Countryside Farmers' Market at Highland Square to a new location at Will Christy Park, located at 1175 W. Exchange St. It will open for the season May 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. Countryside Conservancy Farmers' Market Manager Erin Molnar said the previous site, on Conger Avenue at West Market Street, had become more congested, so the idea had been in her head to consider a move. When city officials said they didn't want to have the market at that site anymore for the same reason, Molnar started looking at other areas.
