Rubber City Pop Culture Fest to bring zombies, WWE wrestlers to Akron's Goodyear Hall

Want to meet a walker from "The Walking Dead" or learn moves at a wrestling seminar hosted by a WWE star, all while supporting a local charity? You can during Akron's first Rubber City Pop Culture Fest set for Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the historic Goodyear Hall, 1201 E. Market St. in East Akron. The family-friendly fest is the brainchild of two local pop-culture enthusiasts, Jay Miller and Dan Gorman, who host Internet radio's Altered Realm Radio and founded Team Spectre, which heads up ghost investigations at the Canton Palace Theatre and other local haunts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.