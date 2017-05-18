Rubber City Pop Culture Fest to bring...

Rubber City Pop Culture Fest to bring zombies, WWE wrestlers to Akron's Goodyear Hall

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Want to meet a walker from "The Walking Dead" or learn moves at a wrestling seminar hosted by a WWE star, all while supporting a local charity? You can during Akron's first Rubber City Pop Culture Fest set for Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the historic Goodyear Hall, 1201 E. Market St. in East Akron. The family-friendly fest is the brainchild of two local pop-culture enthusiasts, Jay Miller and Dan Gorman, who host Internet radio's Altered Realm Radio and founded Team Spectre, which heads up ghost investigations at the Canton Palace Theatre and other local haunts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08) 16 hr Hippies 183
News West Side Neighborhood Watch 20 hr Blue 1
pepper spray Come on ! Wed no longer a citizen 1
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Brandi Turkovich? May 4 Never again 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) May 2 Bella 8
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC