Research into conductive films key to future breakthroughs
Mukerrem Cakmak took Antec attendees into his world of research of roll-to-roll production of electrically conductive films, which are needed for many emerging flexible electronics products like thin batteries, displays and solar cells, and wearable - or even implantable - sensors. In his plenary speech at Antec on May 8, he even showed a slide of rooms in a house that can change color at the flick of a switch.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
|pepper spray Come on !
|May 17
|no longer a citizen
|1
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
