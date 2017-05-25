Research into conductive films key to future breakthroughs

Mukerrem Cakmak took Antec attendees into his world of research of roll-to-roll production of electrically conductive films, which are needed for many emerging flexible electronics products like thin batteries, displays and solar cells, and wearable - or even implantable - sensors. In his plenary speech at Antec on May 8, he even showed a slide of rooms in a house that can change color at the flick of a switch.

