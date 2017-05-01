Polish Honorary Consul Dismissed For ...

Polish Honorary Consul Dismissed For Photoshopped Picture Of Donald Tusk As SS Officer

Earlier today the Polish Honorary Consul in Akron, Ohio was dismissed for allegedly posting a photoshopped image of European Council President Donald Tusk dressed as an SS officer. The honorary consul, Maria Szonert-Binienda, denies the charges, stating to the AP, "I did not make a photo of Donald Tusk as SS-man.

