Polish Honorary Consul Dismissed For Photoshopped Picture Of Donald Tusk As SS Officer
Earlier today the Polish Honorary Consul in Akron, Ohio was dismissed for allegedly posting a photoshopped image of European Council President Donald Tusk dressed as an SS officer. The honorary consul, Maria Szonert-Binienda, denies the charges, stating to the AP, "I did not make a photo of Donald Tusk as SS-man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Apr 27
|Yoppo
|19
|Blonde (May '16)
|Apr 26
|Blonde
|2
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Victim of abuse says CSB negligent (Jul '07)
|Apr 25
|Sarahluv86
|53
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC