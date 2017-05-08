Photos: Superheroes at Akron Children's
Khilen Guest, 4 of Akron was leaving a doctor's appointment when he got the opportunity to show off his muscles to his favorite super hero, The Hulk. The Hulk descended the front of Akron Children's Hospital after cleaning windows with a crew of other window-washing super-heroes from American National Skyline Inc. Spiderman, a member of the crew of window cleaning super heroes from American National Skyline Inc. cleans the windows at Akron Children's Hospital Monday.
