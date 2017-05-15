Person of interest in custody in connection with deadly Akron house fire
A person of interest was taken into custody as part of the investigation into an Akron house fire that killed two adults and five children, according to a report. The 47-year-old man is not facing criminal charges but remains in custody at the Portage County Jail, the Portage County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Brandi Turkovich?
|May 4
|Never again
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC