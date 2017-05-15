Person of interest in Akron fatal fire being held in Portage County Read Story Chris Tye
WKYC Channel 3 learned late Monday night that there is a person of interest in the case of the fatal fire in Akron being held in the Portage County Jail. The person of interest is the estranged husband of one of the victims.
Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
