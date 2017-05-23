Patrick Boggs speaks out after authorities clear him in connection toa Read Story Amani Abraham

Patrick Boggs speaks out after author...

Patrick Boggs speaks out after authorities clear him in connection to

55 min ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The man who was questioned in connection to a deadly Akron fire that killed seven people, and later cleared by police, spoke to WKYC Channel 3 News on Wednesday afternoon. While the investigation into the Fultz Street fire continues, police have cleared Angela Boggs' estranged husband, Patrick Boggs, in the case after identifying Stanley Ford, 58, of Hilllcrest Street as the suspect.

