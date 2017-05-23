Patrick Boggs speaks out after authorities clear him in connection toa Read Story Amani Abraham
The man who was questioned in connection to a deadly Akron fire that killed seven people, and later cleared by police, spoke to WKYC Channel 3 News on Wednesday afternoon. While the investigation into the Fultz Street fire continues, police have cleared Angela Boggs' estranged husband, Patrick Boggs, in the case after identifying Stanley Ford, 58, of Hilllcrest Street as the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
|pepper spray Come on !
|May 17
|no longer a citizen
|1
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC