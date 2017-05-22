Panel of African-American police officers discusses unique role in society
Detective Bertina King discusses sensitivity courses for police officers during a panel discussion called "Navigating the Black and Blue Lines" hosted by the Dominican Sisters of Peace in Akron on Sunday. Detective Bertina King and Officer Lloyd Ford share a moment of laughter as they discuss whether having a "squeaky clean" record is necessary to become a police officer during a panel discussion called "Navigating the Black and Blue Lines" hosted by the Dominican Sisters of Peace in Akron on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
|pepper spray Come on !
|May 17
|no longer a citizen
|1
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Brandi Turkovich?
|May 4
|Never again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC