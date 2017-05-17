One Good Resin Something old, somethi...

One Good Resin Something old, something new, something borrowed, something Eps

Read more: Plastics News

Alyssa Hertz, a senior at Copley High School near Akron, recently was featured in People magazine , on the website for NBC's Today Show and on a local TV station for making a wedding gown out of EPS products such as cups, plates and bowls for a school project. Alyssa used more than 500 EPS pieces for the gown.

