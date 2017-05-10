Officials from Akron's sister-city Chemnitz, Germany, visit to renew relationship
As officials from Akron's sister-city of Chemnitz, Germany, toured the city this week, the mayors of both cities pledged to work together to develop exchanges and joint ventures in science, education, culture, health sports and tourism. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Chemnitz Mayor Barbara Ludwig also took a selfie at City Hall to mark the occasion.
