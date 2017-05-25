NEWS Akron SPE names Moore to Hall of Honor; awards scholarships
The Akron Section of the Society of Plastics Engineers handed out awards and scholarships at its May 15 meeting, and named Sylvia Moore, an activist in the SPE Vinyl Division, as the newest member of the Hall of Honor. Akron Section President Robert Weiler said Moore deserves the recognition for her service to the industry.
