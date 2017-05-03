Need a Bed? Contents of the Akron City Center Hotel Are Up For Sale
The contents of the Akron City Center hotel go up for sale Thursday, clearing out decades of furniture ahead of the building's renovation . The hotel opened in 1971 as a Holiday Inn and was one of the most prestigious hotels in the city.
