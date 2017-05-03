Need a Bed? Contents of the Akron Cit...

Need a Bed? Contents of the Akron City Center Hotel Are Up For Sale

19 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The contents of the Akron City Center hotel go up for sale Thursday, clearing out decades of furniture ahead of the building's renovation . The hotel opened in 1971 as a Holiday Inn and was one of the most prestigious hotels in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

