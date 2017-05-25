Mitzvah Day volunteers dig into projects

More than a dozen community service projects took place throughout the Akron area May 20-21 as part of the 14th annual Mitzvah Day. The event, organized by Temple Israel in Bath, brought together members of 16 area churches, temples, mosques and other organizations for the effort and included projects in support of OPEN M, Project Linus, the International Institute and Safe Landing for Boys, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.