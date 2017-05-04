Medical marijuana rules OK'd in Akron

Medical marijuana rules OK'd in Akron

When Ohio's medical marijuana industry becomes a reality in the next 18 months, Akron is prepared to allow such businesses to operate in the city limits. Akron City Council unanimously approved an ordinance May 1 that will enact regulations allowing the businesses to set up shop to cultivate, process, dispense and test the drug.

