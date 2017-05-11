Magical Theatre to wrapup season with production 'Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook'

Magical Theatre Company, Northeast Ohio's professional resident and touring theater for young audiences and families, wraps up its 2016-2017 season with "Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook" with performances through May 21. A terrible thing has happened to Junie B: someone took her new black furry mittens. So when Junie finds a wonderful pen on the floor, one of those "wowie wow wow" pens that writes four different colors, she should be allowed to keep it, too.

