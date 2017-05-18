Lock 3 schedule packed with summer fun

Gates will open at 6 p.m. that night for the first Rock the Lock concert of the season, with Heart tribute band Straight On performing after opening act Rachel Roberts at the park, 200 S. Main St. "I think we have our best summer lineup yet," said James Hardy, chief of staff for Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. "Every year since its inception, Lock 3 has continued to grow in the number of guests coming to events and its impact on the community, and we've tried to keep pace with that interest not only with new ideas but also keeping those programs like Rock the Lock that have become fan favorites."

