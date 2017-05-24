Listen to Joseph Arthur's long lost s...

Listen to Joseph Arthur's long lost song "Pictures of a Life," get...

17 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Akron, Ohio native Joseph Arthur is one of our favorite artists around here at XPN, going back 15 years to his breakout record Redemption's Son , and even before that. Next month, the veteran singer-songwriter will release a new anniversary edition of Redemption's Son , complete with nine songs that have never been heard before.

