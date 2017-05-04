Lawyers in KNR lawsuit urge Ohio Supreme Court to remove judge
This photograph of a billboard truck shows advertisements forJoy Oldfield and Alison Breaux, then-candidates for Summit County Common Pleas Court judge in 2016. Attorney Subodh Chandra, who is representing three former KNR clients suing the law firm, has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to remove Breaux from overseeing the lawsuit due to campaign contributions KNR made to Breaux and Oldfield.
