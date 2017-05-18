'Kinky Boots,' 'Jersey Boys' on next ...

'Kinky Boots,' 'Jersey Boys' on next Broadway in Akron slate

Next season's Broadway in Akron shows include three Tony Award-winning musicals and another based on a beloved film. "Kinky Boots," "Dirty Dancing," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" and "Jersey Boys" will be on stage at E.J. Thomas Hall in 2017-18.

