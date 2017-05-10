Kenmore prepares for 3rd Akron Better Block this summer
Kenmore is the next Akron neighborhood planning to undergo a two-day transformation during a Better Block festival set for late summer. Better Block is an engagement initiative that empowers residents to reshape and reactivate their neighborhood environment, while featuring what's great about their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Brandi Turkovich?
|May 4
|Never again
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
|What happened to Krista (Apr '10)
|May 2
|Bella
|8
|What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|Saint jimmie
|24
|Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic...
|Apr 27
|Hondo
|1
|Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor...
|Apr 27
|Deductbox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC