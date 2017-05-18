Julie Billiart School to open in Akro...

Julie Billiart School to open in Akron for learning-disabled children

18 hrs ago

A new private school for Akron elementary school children with learning disabilities and other developmental delays will open its doors in August. Julie Billiart School of St. Sebastian Parish plans to open in a former Methodist church at 380 Mineola Ave. in West Akron.

