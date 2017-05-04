Join Akron Symphony for Mendelssohn's Elijah May 6
AKRON The Akron Symphony Orchestra will bring three Akron choirs to the stage for Mendelssohn's grand drama, Elijah, on May 6 at 8 p.m. at The University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. The Symphony will be joined by the Akron Symphony Chorus, Summit Choral Society and The University of Akron Concert Choir to form a powerful 200-voice chorus for this grand drama, which has long been considered Mendelssohn's greatest masterpiece.
