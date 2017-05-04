Join Akron Symphony for Mendelssohn's...

Join Akron Symphony for Mendelssohn's Elijah May 6

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hudson Hub-Times

AKRON The Akron Symphony Orchestra will bring three Akron choirs to the stage for Mendelssohn's grand drama, Elijah, on May 6 at 8 p.m. at The University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. The Symphony will be joined by the Akron Symphony Chorus, Summit Choral Society and The University of Akron Concert Choir to form a powerful 200-voice chorus for this grand drama, which has long been considered Mendelssohn's greatest masterpiece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) 11 hr dmcgrew506 21
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) Tue Bella 8
What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10) Apr 29 Saint jimmie 24
News Authorities: Armed Akron man impersonated offic... Apr 27 Hondo 1
News Dozens turn out for SummitPAC kickoff to restor... Apr 27 Deductbox 1
Blonde (May '16) Apr 26 Blonde 2
Akron PD (Aug '16) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 7
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,609 • Total comments across all topics: 280,760,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC