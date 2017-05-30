Hot Spot: Sing your heart out at Ingy's Piano Bar
Deborah Ingersol leads patrons in song from behind the piano at Ingy's Piano Bar Sunday in downtown Akron. Deborah Ingersol applauds patrons after singing a song at Ingy's Piano Bar Sunday in downtown Akron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Cuyahoga Falls Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC