Goodyear scholarships, grants support...

Goodyear scholarships, grants support STEM

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tire Business

In continuation of its commitment to support science, technology, engineering and math education, Goodyear has provided $20,500 in scholarships to 20 Northeast Ohio high school students. The awards, which range in value from $500 to $2,500, were announced during the tire maker's annual STEM Career Day events , held April 29 at the University of Akron and May 6 at Firestone Community Learning Center, part of the Akron Public Schools system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Side Neighborhood Watch 1 hr Blue 1
pepper spray Come on ! Wed no longer a citizen 1
Change a word (Mar '09) May 5 winner 44
Brandi Turkovich? May 4 Never again 1
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) May 4 Concerned Father 22
What happened to Krista (Apr '10) May 2 Bella 8
What's With All The Panhandlers? (Sep '10) Apr 29 Saint jimmie 24
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC