Goodyear scholarships, grants support STEM
In continuation of its commitment to support science, technology, engineering and math education, Goodyear has provided $20,500 in scholarships to 20 Northeast Ohio high school students. The awards, which range in value from $500 to $2,500, were announced during the tire maker's annual STEM Career Day events , held April 29 at the University of Akron and May 6 at Firestone Community Learning Center, part of the Akron Public Schools system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
