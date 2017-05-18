Goodyear scholarships, grants support STEM

In continuation of its commitment to support science, technology, engineering and math education, Goodyear has provided $20,500 in scholarships to 20 Northeast Ohio high school students. The awards, which range in value from $500 to $2,500, were announced during the tire maker's annual STEM Career Day events , held April 29 at the University of Akron and May 6 at Firestone Community Learning Center, part of the Akron Public Schools system.

