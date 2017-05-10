Goodyear grants fuel STEM education
That's why the tire maker is doing its best to help foster the next generation of scientists and engineers by providing the inspirations and incentives that could push scientific curiosity into science, technology, engineering and math careers. As part of its 19th annual STEM Career Day, Akron-based Goodyear invested $28,000 in grants and scholarships to Northeast Ohio high school students and teachers.
