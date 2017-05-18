Food Truck Wednesdays coming to downtown Akron; "Cascade Cucina on the Plaza" launching May 24
There's Food Truck Fridays and now there's Food Truck Wednesdays -- both in downtown Akron. The new food truck rally in town is called Cascade Cucina , and will run from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept.
