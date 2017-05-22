First Akron Portage & Paddle endurance race supports West Hill neighborhood

Under low grey skies with temps just right for a land and water race, more than 60 people on Saturday participated in Akron's first Portage & Paddle event to benefit the West Hill neighborhood. Gathering at Nesmith Lake, paddlers with kayaks and canoes, along with hikers and bikers -- some in strollers -- came to race along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail from Lake Nesmith to the locks and streets of downtown Akron.

