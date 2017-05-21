Experience Rubber City Pop Culture Fest Memorial Day Weekend
The first Rubber City Pop Culture Fest will be May 26-28 at the historic Goodyear Hall, 1201 Ohio 18, Akron. The group organizing the event wanted to bring a family-friendly charity driven event to the Akron area.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|guess who (Feb '15)
|11 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|Fri
|Blue
|1
|pepper spray Come on !
|May 17
|no longer a citizen
|1
|Change a word (Mar '09)
|May 5
|winner
|44
|Brandi Turkovich?
|May 4
|Never again
|1
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|May 4
|Concerned Father
|22
